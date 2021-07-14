ISP trooper injured after car falls off moving trailer on I-65

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper is in the hospital after a car fell off a trailer and hit his patrol car on I-65 Wednesday morning.

State police say that car was being held down to the back of a flatbed trailer by only one strap, which broke. The trooper was in the median when the car crashed into his cruiser just north of Scottsburg. The trooper suffered a broken nose, broken ribs and other injuries, but none are considered life threatening.

“When we first got the photograph and see the the vehicle in person, the photographs don’t do justice to see exactly how close it was to being a much worse crash,” said ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.

State police said had the cruiser not been in the median, the car that fell would have easily have gone into traffic on the other side of the interstate.

The driver — a 40-year-old Seymour man — was cited for an insecure load and later released from the scene.