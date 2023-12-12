INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are currently searching for two suspects who fled from the scene of a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle after a trooper reportedly fired their weapon on Indy’s west side near Speedway Tuesday night.

ISP said a trooper flagged down a 2021 Kia around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Beeler Avenue and W. 30 Street after confirming that it matched the description of a stolen vehicle the agency had been on the lookout for.

The vehicle, which ISP said had three occupants inside of it, pulled over to the right side of the roadway after turning north on Beeler Avenue.

During the traffic stop, ISP said one person fled the scene on foot while another occupant remained inside the vehicle and drove away. The third and final occupant reportedly complied with the trooper’s instructions and was brought into custody, ISP said.

At one point during the encounter, the trooper reportedly discharged their service weapon. Nobody was injured from the gunfire, according to ISP. The stolen vehicle was found near the scene of the traffic stop by police a short time later.

ISP is continuing to search around the area with assistance from the Indianapolis metropolitan police and the Speedway Police Department.

As is the standard procedure whenever a trooper fires a weapon, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave.