ISP: Texas man stole police car, led officers on chase before crashing in Anderson

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Texas man was arrested Saturday after he stole an Indiana State Police car and led officers on a chase before crashing in Anderson, according to ISP.

State police say the ordeal started around 2:45 p.m. Saturday when a trooper went to check on a man who was seen peering into the windows of an abandoned car on the side of I-69, near the 206 mile marker.

When the trooper arrived, he made contact with the man, later identified as Phillip Lane Hurley Jr. ISP says Hurley Jr. immediately ran away from the car, and the trooper gave chase and deployed his taser, striking Hurley Jr. As the trooper attempted to place Hurley Jr. in handcuffs, he began to resist arrest by assaulting the trooper, according to state police.

Another trooper responded to help and witnessed Hurley Jr. on top of the first trooper. When Hurley Jr. saw the second trooper approaching, he ran to the original trooper’s police car, stole it and sped off southbound on I-69, according to ISP. The second trooper checked on the trooper who was assaulted, and upon realizing he was not seriously hurt, pursued Hurley Jr.

Police say the chase went through Hamilton and Madison counties — sometimes at speeds of 140 miles per hour — before Hurley Jr. eventually crashed into a SUV and a semi in Anderson. Neither driver of the other vehicles involved were injured during the crash.

After the crash, Hurley Jr. escaped the wrecked car and fled on foot through a McDonald’s parking lot. Police say he tried to steal two occupied vehicles from the parking lot but was unsuccessful. Hurley Jr. continued running until he was apprehended by members of the Anderson Police Department at a nearby Applebee’s.

ISP says Hurley Jr. was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson to be evaluated for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators learned the vehicle Hurley Jr. was originally driving had been stolen near Effingham, Illinois. They also learned Hurley had an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the Harris County Sheriff’s Department in Houston, Texas, state police added.