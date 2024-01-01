WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police arrested three people on multiple charges following a New Year’s Eve chase in Tippecanoe County.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper tried to stop a 2008 Dodge Avenger for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. Sunday near U.S. 231 and Martin Jischke Drive.

The driver failed to stop, however, and took off northbound on U.S. 231. The trooper followed the Avenger to State Road 26, where it turned left and headed south on Newman Road.

While continuing south, the car crashed into a fence near Sharon Chapel Road, bringing the pursuit to an end. The driver, 26-year-old Ivan Vazquez of West Lafayette, and two passengers were then taken into custody. No one was hurt, police said.

During the pursuit, police noticed multiple bags being thrown from the Avenger. A search by a West Lafayette police K9 officer located the discarded items.

State police said further investigation showed several illicit substances were inside the vehicle, including various quantities of what was believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia.

Vazquez was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing cocaine, dealing fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating a vehicle while suspended, reckless driving causing property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passengers, 25-year-old Andre Wade Jr. and 24-year-old Yeriyah Taylor, both from Lafayette, were arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and visiting a common nuisance. Taylor also faces a possession of marijuana charge, police said.

All three were booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail. Other assisting agencies included the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, West Lafayette Police Department, Purdue Police Department and Lafayette Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.