INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit ended up shutting down all lanes of I-65 near downtown Friday night, as Indiana State Police surrounded a stopped vehicle on the southbound lanes.

Around 8:30 p.m., ISP allowed traffic to begin flowing again on the northbound lanes. However, the police presence kept the southbound lanes limited to one lane.

The situation began about 6:35 p.m., when a police pursuit came to a stop on I-65 and police surrounded the car. The incident stopped all traffic going southbound toward downtown Indianapolis.

Officers could be seen taking positions behind their vehicles as the situation continued. At one point a puff of white smoke could be seen coming from near the stopped vehicle.

Along with the dozenss of cars stopped behind the police presence, several people pulled over along the northbound lanes to watch the incident.





Authorities eventually shutdown the northbound lanes, blocking cars from getting onto I-65 at the 38th Street ramp.

At this time ISP have only confirmed that a police pursuit occurred on I-65.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.