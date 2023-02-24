VERMILLION CO., Ind. — A sheriff’s deputy in Vermillion County is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot while in a suspect pursuit, Indiana State Police said.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed Friday night that the unidentified deputy was shot near Dana, Indiana. WTWO in Terre Haute reports the incident took place in the area of State Road 71 and County Road 700 South.

ISP said the deputy’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Ames said the deputy has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ames also confirmed that there is a suspect already in custody. ISP said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Follow FOX59.com and MyWabashValley.com for updates.