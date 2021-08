OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Troopers are on the scene of a “serious” crash involving a school bus in Owen County, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the crash happened on State Road 67 just north of Gosport. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet commented on potential injuries.

ISP Sgt. Michael Wood said parents can meet with Spencer-Owen Community School Corporation administration at Gosport Elementary.