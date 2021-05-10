ISP seizes 162 pounds of meth following traffic stop

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS– A traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

On May 7 around 10 a.m., a state trooper pulled over a semi tractor-trailer on I-65 in Indianapolis for speeding. While speaking to the driver, the trooper could smell marijuana coming from inside the truck.

After an investigation, about 162 pounds of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver, 27-year-old Dejohntae Williams of Victorville, California was arrested on federal drug charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News