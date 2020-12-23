ISP searches for man accused of shooting father in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they are searching for a man who they believe shot his father Tuesday in Solsberry, Indiana.

At about 12 p.m., authorities received a call reporting a person shot in the 13000 block of North Ivan Court.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. State police say the man was provided immediate medical care and was taken to a local hospital.

ISP says a preliminary investigation revealed that 21-year-old Steven Taylor II and his father were involved in an altercation inside a home, which ended with the father being shot.

Authorities are trying to find Taylor II for questioning. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

“Please do not approach the suspect, as he is considered armed and dangerous,” state police wrote in a release.