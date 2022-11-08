CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are searching for an elusive Connersville felon who is on the run after stealing a Union County Sheriff’s Department truck, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes is driving a black Ford F-150 with sheriff decals and no light bar. He should be considered armed and dangerous and may have a weapon, police added.

ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan said Lakes is 5’6″ tall, weighs about 145 lbs and no longer has the facial hair seen in his photo. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The Connersville Police Department said Lakes has several active arrest warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine.

Authorities noted that he has a history of evading arrest, including an incident Saturday evening in which officers served a warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue but were unable to take him into custody. Police said they later found the home to have “several hidden rooms and crawl spaces.”

This is a developing story and will be updated one more information is available.