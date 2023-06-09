WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Ossian man faces a single count of possession of child pornography following a monthslong investigation by Indiana State Police (ISP).

In April, ISP started an investigation based on a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation led to authorities executing a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of S. Ogden Street in Ossian.

As a result, police arrested 33-year-old Avery Bodwell on Thursday and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography, which is a Level 6 felony.

The Ossian Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted ISP with its investigation.