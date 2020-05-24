ISP: Officer shoots man with knife in Richmond; state police investigate incident

RICHMOND — Indiana State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a man wielding a knife charged at Richmond police Sunday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Wayne County Dispatch put out a call for a reckless driver on the west side of Richmond.

State police say their investigation shows an officer with the Richmond Police Department was sitting in his car in the Richmond City Building parking lot when the driver pulled into the lot, parked close to the officer’s car and began yelling. The officer called for assistance and began to slowly drive away from the driver.

Two officers arrived to assist, stopped their car about 60 feet from the man’s vehicle and got out. The man stepped out of his vehicle with a knife and began yelling at the officers. When the officers gave him verbal commands, he starting running toward them, wielding the knife in a “threatening manner” while continuing to shout, according to state police. When the man was within 10 feet of the officers, they were forced to shoot him, state police said.

The man fell to the ground, and police immediately called EMS and began administering first aid. He was first taken to Reid Health Hospital, then flown to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, with what police believe to be survivable injuries.

Police say the man is a 34-year-old from Centerville.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.