WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Winchester man accused of dealing methamphetamine was arrested this week on multiple felony charges following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Wayne County.

Indiana State Police said a trooper attempted to pull over a Honda CRV near Ridge Street and Northwest K Street in Richmond around 1:04 a.m. on Dec. 3 for an equipment violation.

The vehicle attempted to evade the trooper as it drove away at a high rate of speed, according to ISP. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 34-year-old Dylan Thompson, soon brought the car to a halt and allegedly continued fleeing from police on foot as he traversed through residential yards. Troopers also detained a female passenger who remained inside the vehicle.

Thompson was later found at a residence nearby after the trooper received assistance from the Richmond Police Department. Authorities were eventually able to bring Thompson into custody without further incident.

ISP said a Richmond police K9 provided a positive indication that narcotics were possibly located inside the Honda CRV while conducting an open-air sniff of the vehicle.

Officers reportedly found multiple small bags containing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, various cell phones and over $1,000 in cash, ISP said.

Thompson was arrested and brought to the Wayne County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with:

A level 2 felony of dealing methamphetamine.

A level 3 felony for possession of methamphetamine.

A level 5 felony for habitual traffic violator.

A level 6 felony of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

A misdemeanor charge for possession of a controlled substance.

A misdemeanor charge for possession of paraphernalia.

ISP also confirmed that Thompson was charged with an additional felony after jail staff allegedly found 24 grams of methamphetamine inside his cell Monday morning, with ISP accusing Thompson of working with another inmate to traffick the narcotics into the county jail. As a result, Thompson was charged with a level 5 felony for trafficking with an inmate.