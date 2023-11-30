CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police announced a second arrest following an investigation into the Clarksville police chief’s home being shot at last year.

On Thursday evening, Indiana State Police confirmed the arrest of James Loius Wall, 18, of Clarksville on a warrant for two felony counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, a level 5 felony.

According to previous reports, ISP troopers were called to the home of the Clarksville police chief on Sept. 18, 2022, after receiving reports that multiple shots had been fired into the residence. While no injuries were reported, detectives did recover multiple shell casings inside the home. Evidence also revealed that several rounds of gunfire had entered the home after being fired from outside.

An investigation followed as authorities worked to determine who had fired the rounds. This soon led to the arrest of a 16-year-old male, who police arrested on two counts of attempted murder and one felony count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, which is a level 5 felony.

The 16-year-old was found and arrested in Floyd County before being transported to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

After the first arrest, ISP continued investigating the shooting incident to determine if any other suspects were involved. This led authorities to arrest 18-year-old Wall, who was transported to the Clark County Jail without further incident.

The Clarksville Police Department and Clark County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted in the investigation.