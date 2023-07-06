CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a plane crashed in a cornfield Thursday morning near Jeffersonville.

Authorities were notified of a possible plane crash around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, about one mile north of the Ohio River. The Jeffersonville Police Department and the Jeffersonville Fire Department assisted ISP troopers at the scene of the accident as well.

Troopers arrived to find a Diamond Katana personal plane in an upright position in the field. ISP said no injuries were reported among the pilot and passenger. Both occupants were from Louisville, Kentucky and told ISP that they originally flew from Bowman Field in Louisville.

ISP will be tasked with leading a preliminary aircraft crash investigation, which is the standard protocol in Indiana for any crashes involving planes. The results of the investigation will then be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It is believed that a mechanical failure may have caused the crash, ISP said. The FAA will continue to investigate and release its final findings at a later time.

ISP advised that FAA officials visited the site of the crash Thursday.