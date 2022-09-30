SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving an Indiana State Excise officer in South Bend.

According to ISP, the excise officer was working a special detail at local convenience stores around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

For an unknown reason, he started to follow an early 2000s or late ’90s Honda Civic on Rockne Drive near the Morris Park Country Club.

Police say the Civic stopped in the street, and a man got out of the car and fired multiple shots at the excise officer’s car. The excise officer returned fire.

The man tried to run off before getting back into the car and driving off. The excise officer did not engage in pursuit.

Police say it’s unclear if the suspect was shot. The excise officer was not hurt.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that may have information on this shooting is asked to the call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post at 574-546-4900.