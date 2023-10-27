WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation after a highway worker died in Wabash County this week.

ISP’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the circumstances related to the death of highway worker Aaron Burton, 51, at the request of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that Burtin was found inside construction equipment around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP. Although life-saving measures were attempted, Burton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wabash County Coroner.

There are currently no signs of foul play ISP said. ISP also confirmed that an autopsy report is pending as investigators work to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains active.