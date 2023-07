INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning on I-465.

According to ISP, a person was killed on I-465 eastbound between the Harding Street/SR37 and East Street exits involving a dump truck.

Two right lanes are blocked.

FOX59 photo: ISP investigating deadly I-465 crash

This is breaking news, and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.