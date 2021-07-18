ISP investigates death of 23-year-old inmate at Jackson County Jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jackson County Jail.

According to ISP, 23-year-old Ta’neasha Chappell, of Louisville, died shortly after being taken from the jail to Schneck Memorial Hospital in Seymour on Friday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department asked ISP to investigate the death on Saturday.

Authorities have not released details on what may have led to her death.

State police arrested Chappell on May 26 after she allegedly led troopers responding to a theft in progress at the Edinburgh outlet mall on a chase that spanned three counties.