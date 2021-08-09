ISP: Infant, adult dead after pursuit ends with crash in White County

BROOKSTON, Ind. — Two people were killed — including an infant — when a police pursuit ended with a crash in White County on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says it was asked to investigate the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation shows that the White County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of a black 2013 BMW X3 driven by 23-year-old Joshua Brown, of Springfield, Illinois, westbound on State Road 18 into Brookston. The vehicle passed SR 43 onto 3rd Street at a high rate of speed, went off the road, hit a tree and came to rest against an abandoned house on Ripley Street, according to ISP.

State police say Brown attempted to flee from the vehicle but was quickly apprehended and taken to a Lafayette-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Further investigation revealed that Brown was under the influence of “a controlled substance,” ISP noted.

The crashed vehicle was occupied by three adults, one juvenile, one toddler and one infant. The White County coroner pronounced the infant and an adult passenger dead at the scene.

The other adult passenger — identified as 21-year-old Eric Stokes, of Springfield, Illinois — was taken to a Monticello-area hospital, the juvenile passenger was flown to a South Bend-area hospital, and the toddler was flown to an Indianapolis-area hospital, according to state police. ISP did not comment on their conditions.

Brown was taken to the to White County Jail and faces the following charges:

Neglect of a dependent resulting in death – level 1 felony

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death (2 counts) – level 3 felony

Reckless driving causing death (2 counts) – level 5 felony

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death (2 counts) – level 5 felony

Resisting law enforcement – misdemeanor

Stokes was charged with resisting law enforcement.