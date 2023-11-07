CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A Charlestown man was arrested in southern Indiana early Tuesday morning after leading deputies on a pursuit through the southbound lanes of I-65 and injuring an Indiana State Police trooper after crashing into their vehicle.

ISP said deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit of a silver Acura passenger car shortly after midnight on I-65 SB. ISP said the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and reached more than 110 miles per hour at certain points throughout the pursuit.

The pursuit carried over into Clark County where the suspect’s vehicle came into contact with tire deflation devices utilized by ISP troopers who also responded to assist with apprehending the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Dylin Lee Taylor.

Booking photo of Dylin Taylor provided by Indiana State Police. Image provided by Indiana State Police.

This effort, however, proved unsuccessful as the Acura continued driving southward. The Acura then crashed into an ISP trooper’s vehicle, injuring the trooper and causing temporary entrapment.

The trooper received medical treatment at University Hospital for a head injury. ISP confirmed that the trooper received the all-clear from medical staff and was released from the hospital.

The crash led to traffic congestion for all southbound lanes on I-65. Around 10 minutes later, ISP said a UPS semi-truck crashed into the back of another semi-truck that was stopped. The driver of the UPS semi was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, according to ISP.

Another person inside the UPS semi-truck had to be transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. I-65 SB was closed until Tuesday afternoon around 12:20 p.m.

After crashing his Acura into the trooper’s vehicle, Taylor continued fleeing on foot as he ventured onto US 31 from the interstate. Taylor was eventually found inside a bus near the Sportsdrome Speedway.

ISP troopers, deputies with the Clark and Scott County Sheriff’s Departments, the Jeffersonville Police Department, Clarksville Police Department, Clark County EMA and K9 units with multiple agencies also provided assistance in locating Taylor.

A woman and a child were also inside the Acura during the pursuit, ISP said. Both were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Taylor was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail where he is facing the following preliminary charges:

Neglect of a dependent resulting in Injury – level 5 felony

Resisting law enforcement causing serious injury – level 5 felony

Resisting law enforcement in a vehicle – level 6 felony

Driving while suspended causing injury – level 6 felony

Criminal recklessness with a vehicle – level 6 felony

Reckless driving causing injury – class A misdemeanor