LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving 45 mph in a 70 mph zone in the left lane of the Indiana Toll Road near the 112 mile-marker, according to a release from ISP.

When the trooper spoke to the driver, 25-year-old Nahgeyanna James, the release said he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car. The trooper searched the car and found about 30 grams of marijuana, a pill with Ecstasy, and 30 counterfeit $100 bills, according to the release.

The women, all from Illinois, were all taken to the LaGrange County Jail and arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The front seat passenger, 24-year-old Chantay Green, was additionally charged with fraud and counterfeiting. The backseat passenger, 26-year-old Victoria Dowells, also had an active warrant out of Lake County.