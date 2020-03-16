ISP civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police announced that a civilian employee within the ISP has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police say the employee is assigned to the state police’s laboratory division in Indianapolis and was admitted to a local hospital for a medical issue. Today, the employee received confirmation that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee remains hospitalized at this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, a coworker has self quarantined and state police continue to make notifications with additional coworkers.

ISP is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health on this matter.