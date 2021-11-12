ISP asks for assistance in Grant County hit and run case

MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information about a deadly hit and run in Grant County early Friday Morning.

Around 8 a.m., a trooper was called to I-69 near the 261-miler marker on report of a dead person. There they found the body of 20-year old Michael Nash of Marion, Indiana.

Nash’s body was found laying in the median. Preliminary evidence showed that he was riding his bicycle along southbound I-65 around 1:35 a.m.

ISP believes a car driving south, hit Nash’s bike, sending him into the median. The car then continued driving.

They also believe the bike was hit by a semi-tractor that also continued southbound.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Indiana State Police by calling 1-800-382-0689.