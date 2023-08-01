WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Pekin man accused of child molestation has been arrested by Indiana State Police.

Robert Higginbotham, 46, faces one count of child molestation after he was arrested around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a residence in Harrison County. He was taken into custody without incident.

ISP detectives began investigating Higginbotham’s alleged sexual contact with a preteen female in early July. ISP said it was informed by the Indiana Department of Child Services of the sexual relationship between Higginbotham and the underage victim. IDCS reportedly conducted a forensic interview with the victim as well.

The sexual contact allegedly occurred during the summer of 2021 at a residence in Pekin where Higginbotham was temporarily staying at the time.

ISP said detectives interviewed the alleged victim’s family members and Higginbotham as part of their investigation. All evidence was submitted to the Washington County Prosecutor and an arrest warrant was granted for Higginbotham.

Higginbotham is currently being housed at the Washington County Jail.