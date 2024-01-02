JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison man is facing felony charges of child molestation and child exploitation after being arrested by Indiana State Police detectives on Sunday.

ISP said detectives with the Versailles Post arrested Waylon Schlichtkrull, 37, on Dec. 31 and preliminarily charged him with a level 1 felony of child molestation and child exploitation, which is a level 5 felony.

The investigation had begun earlier that same day when ISP was contacted by an individual who alleged that Schlichtkrull had engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile female multiple times, according to ISP.

Detectives proceeded to secure a search warrant and execute it at a residence in Jefferson County as part of their investigation. ISP said authorities soon observed Schlichtkrull operating a vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop.

He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

The investigation remains active.