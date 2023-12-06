JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested three men this week after troopers seized hundreds of pills containing fentanyl during a traffic sop in southern Indiana.

On Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m., an ISP trooper pulled over a Chevrolet passenger car on I-65 northbound near the 48-mile marker.

During the traffic stop, ISP said the trooper believed that narcotics might have been inside the vehicle and proceeded to request assistance and conduct a search of the vehicle.

A backseat passenger, identified as 28-year-old Alonzo Dixon, allegedly attempted to run away until he was brought into custody a short time later, according to ISP.

Troopers reportedly went on to find nearly 200 pills of suspected fentanyl inside a bag while searching the vehicle, ISP said.

ISP noted that troopers also found additional pills containing narcotics while searching the driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Landon Pearl. A third occupant, 30-year-old Devon Peach, was wanted out of Kentucky in connection to a parole warrant.

All three men were from Louisville, Kentucky.

All three of the suspects were arrested and brought to the Jackson County Jail where they were preliminarily charged with dealing a narcotic drug and possession of over 28 grams of a narcotic drug.

Dixon received an additional charge of resisting law enforcement while Peach was charged with neglect of a dependent, which is a felony charge, after troopers determined that an eight-month-old juvenile was also inside the vehicle during the incident.

Child Protection Services arrived at the scene to bring the child into custody.

The Seymour Police Department, Jennings County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.