LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two men are facing felony charges for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle in Lawrence County this week, according to Indiana State Police.

On Wednesday, ISP said a trooper was patrolling State Road 37 near the county line between Lawrence and Monroe counties when a vehicle identified by authorities as being stolen was observed turning eastbound towards State Road 58.

The stolen vehicle, identified by ISP as a silver 2001 Saturn LS, had originally been reported as stolen by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department the previous day. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop and pulled over the stolen vehicle.

The occupants were identified as 20-year-old Jeffrey Mobley and 37-year-old Dustin Ikerd, both of Elletsville. ISP said the trooper also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the presence of additional narcotics during the traffic stop.

Both men were arrested and brought to the Lawrence County Jail where they were each preliminarily charged with a level 6 felony for possession of a stolen vehicle, a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge for possession of paraphernalia.