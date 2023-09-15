SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested by Indiana State Police this week.

ISP said a cyber tip was forwarded to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children detailing the exploits of a man in Seymour who allegedly had child pornography in his possession.

Following further investigations, ISP detectives and the Seymour Police Department executed a search warrant on Sept. 13 at a residence on Peak Avenue in Seymour where 21-year-old Samuel Diego-Nicolas resided.

Authorities found numerous false government identification cards during their search, ISP said. Diego-Nicolas was not present during the search of the residence.

The suspect was subsequently found and arrested at an alternative address in Seymour. ISP said it found more evidence of child pornography when making the arrest.

Diego-Nicolas was arrested and transported to Jackson County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with possession of child pornography, a level 4 felony, and possession of false government identification, which is a misdemeanor charge.