INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indy men were arrested Thursday after Indiana State Police Capitol Police Officers responded to a suspicious activity call.

Officers were called to the Washington Street Parking Garage Sept. 14 just after 12:30 p.m. after someone called about two men “looking into vehicles.”

The caller gave officers a detailed description of the men and the subsequent investigation led to their arrest.

Jeremiah Johnson Malachi Allen

Investigators said Malachi Allen, 19, and Jeremiah Johnson, 19, were allegedly in possession of several stolen items including; a stolen handgun, bank cards with other names on them and cash.

At least one vehicle was later located that was reportedly broken into by Allen and Johnson. Both men were taken to the state police post for further investigation and then taken to the Marion County Jail.

They were preliminarily charged with the following:

Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle (B Misdemeanor) ;

; Theft of a Firearm (Level 5 Felony) ;

; Criminal Mischief Under $750 in Damage (B Misdemeanor) ;

; Possession of Stolen Property (A Misdemeanor) ;

; Possession of Stolen Property (Level 5 Felony).

Police would like to encourage the community to call authorities to report any suspicious activity they see. A 911 call, along with video surveillance, played a vital role in this investigation.