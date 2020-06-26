ISP: 1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in New Castle

Crash scene (Photo By Indiana State Police)

NEW CASTLE — A woman was killed and two others were critically injured in a head-on crash in New Castle.

Indiana State Police say responders were called to the 2600 block of South SR 103 shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find three injured people. All three were flown to hospitals in Indianapolis, but 78-year-old Doris Crawford died from her injuries, according to ISP.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2005 Chevy Malibu driven by a 55-year-old from Muncie was traveling southbound on SR 103 when she for an unknown reason drove her car left of center into the north bound lane. The Malibu then hit a northbound 2014 Chrysler 200 head on.

SR 103 was closed for over three hours due to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

