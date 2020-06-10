Isolated storms to be followed by beautiful stretch of weather

Wow! Very warm and humid start to our Wednesday morning. Many of us were still at 80 degrees at 5 this morning. The record highest low for this date was 73 in 1999. We would be looking at a record breaker here but our temperatures will likely drop below that late this evening which will take us out of the running for that.

Once we get to the back side of that cold front, we’ll see the humid air mass exit and be left with much more comfortable air. High pressure will then swing into control to give us a really nice stretch of weather.

There will be couple more strong storms this afternoon so stay weather aware. Plenty of dry time is expected so you can get outdoors today just keep an eye to the sky to watch for those approaching storms.

Thursday will be absolutely beautiful! Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. A little breezy but the wind will be much more refreshing than today’s humid wind.

What a fantastic forecast once we get by today! Just below or at average highs with plenty of sunshine and tons of dry time. Overnight lows will be a little cool compared to what we’ve had lately. That’ll make for great bonfire or grilling evenings and perfect for early morning runners.