ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 34 new COVID-19 deaths since Monday. That brings the state’s total to 173 deaths.

There are 563 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Monday, bringing the state’s total to 5,507.

Marion County has a total of 2,141 cases. That's 185 more cases since Monday, and the most in the state. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 89 of Indiana's 92 counties.

The new numbers show 28,764 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.