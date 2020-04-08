ISDH reports over 200 people have died from COVID-19; number of cases climbs past 5,900

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday. That brings the state’s total to 203 deaths.

There are 436 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 5,943.

Marion County has a total of 2,290 cases. That’s 149 more cases since Tuesday, and the most in the state. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 89 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

The new numbers show 30,869 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.