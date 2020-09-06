ISDH reports 851 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 851 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 99,804.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced two additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,140. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between September 4 and September 5.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day individual positivity rate of 5.4%, with a cumulative rate of 6.6% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7.4%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 21,467 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,518,612.

Marion County reported a total of 19,196 cases and 750 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency also is reporting 224 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data has been added to the page and will be updated every Wednesday.

LTC Dashboard Posted September 2, 2020

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.