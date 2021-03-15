ISDH reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 6K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,374 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday.

To date, 1,276,777 first doses of vaccine have been administered and 837,233 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 421 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 8 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.1%, with a cumulative rate of 9.5% positive.

Hoosiers aged 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 672,967 total positive cases and 12,454 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 8 , the ISDH County Metric map shows 61 Blue, 30 in Yellow and 1 Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 6108 total COVID-19 patients: 362 confirmed and 248 under investigation.

ISDH says 37.3% of ICU beds and 81.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

More from ISDH:

An indoor vaccination clinic is being planned March 20-21 at Calumet New Tech High School, 3900 Calhoun St., Gary. The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time on March 20 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21. Appointments must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet current eligibility requirements upon arrival. To find the location, search for Gary Calumet using ZIP code 46408 at Ourshot.In.Gov, or call 211 and ask to be scheduled at the Gary Calumet site. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.