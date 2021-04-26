ISDH reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 9K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 9,429 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday.

To date, 2,289,242 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,739,982 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 702 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 715,468 total positive cases and 12,870 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 19, the ISDH County Metric map shows 46 in Blue, 39 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 893 total COVID-19 patients: 668 confirmed and 225 under investigation.

ISDH says 33.1% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find other vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov.