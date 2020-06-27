ISDH reports 496 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data Saturday.

The data shows an additional 496 COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 44,575and 2,424 respectively. The deaths were happened between June 14 and June 26, but were reported to the department within the last 24 hours.

Indiana State Department of Health

So far, 463,017 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 9.6 percent reporting positive. The department said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.

ISDH will be hosting free drive-thru clinics next week in Goshen and Elkhart. The clinics will take place at the following locations:

Goshen:

Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Team Rehab, 223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tolson Community Youth Center, 1320 Benham Ave.