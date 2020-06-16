ISDH reports 440 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 440 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 40,786. Those cases occurred between May 8 and June 15, but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 14 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,265. Those deaths occurred between May 30 and June 15.

Marion County reported their totals as 10,834 cases and 654 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 363,745 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 11.2% positive. The state has not released data on recoveries.

ISDH is reporting 182 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Tuesday, more than 40 percent of ICU beds and 82 percent of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.