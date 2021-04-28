ISDH reports 33K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 19 additional COVID-19 deaths

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 33,641 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,315,568 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,798,858 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,272 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 19 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.6%, with a cumulative rate of 8.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 717,564 total positive cases and 12,902 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 26, the ISDH County Metric map shows 52 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 913 total COVID-19 patients: 682 confirmed and 231 under investigation.

ISDH says 29.8% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine only on Friday as part of family day, in which families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated together. Additional vaccination clinics are being planned at the Speedway for May 10, May 17 and May 24.

To find other vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov.