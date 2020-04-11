ISDH reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, opens new drive-thru testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday. That brings the state’s total to 330 deaths.

There are 528 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Friday, bringing the state’s total to 7,435.

Marion County has a total of 2,742 cases. That’s 142 more cases since Friday, and the most in the state. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 90 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

The new numbers show 39,215 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

The ISDH also announced that it is partnering with local health officials in four communities to host free drive-thru testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-17 at the following locations:

CK Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut St., Evansville

Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne

St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25 th Ave., Gary

Ave., Gary Ivy Tech, 8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg

The ISDH says participants should bring a driver’s license or other State of Indiana-issued identification card and documentation of place of employment. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.