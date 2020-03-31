Health department reports total of 49 deaths, 2,159 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths since Monday. That brings the state’s total to 49 deaths.

There are 373 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Monday, bringing the state’s total to 2,159.

Marion County reported 160 new cases, bringing its total to 964. That’s the most in the state.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 81 of Indiana’s 92 counties, the department said.

The new numbers show 13,372 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.