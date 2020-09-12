ISDH reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,076 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 104,561.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between 9/10 and 9/11.

ISDH also announced 17 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,213. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between 9/2 and 9/11.

The agency also is reporting 224 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 19,654 cases and 754 coronavirus deaths to date.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 6.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5%, with a cumulative rate of 6.4% positive.

According to the data, 48,142 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,666,889. Saturday’s results include 20,517 tests for 11,552 individuals from a testing facility that recently began reporting results electronically.

As of Tuesday, 38.3% of ICU beds and 80.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.

