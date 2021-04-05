ISDH reports 1 additional COVID-19 death, nearly 3K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,949 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday.

To date, 1,771,330 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,244,458 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 762 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 1 additional confirmed COVID-19 death Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.3%, with a cumulative rate of 9.2% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 691,625 total positive cases and 12,668 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 407 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 29, the ISDH County Metric map shows 53 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 2 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 704 total COVID-19 patients: 466 confirmed and 238 under investigation.

ISDH says 37.6% of ICU beds and 81.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.