ISDH: More than 25,000 coronavirus cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 566 new positive coronavirus cases since Monday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 25,127.

ISDH also announced an additional 33 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,444.

Marion County reported their totals as 7,632 cases and 429 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 150,510 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 16.7% positive.

ISDH is now reporting 134 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.