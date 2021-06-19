ISDH: More than 19,000 more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 241 additional positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported more than 19,000 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

To date, 2,754,523 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,734,449 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 241 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The deaths were reported between August 19, 2020, and June 17, 2021.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.5% with a rate of 6.1% positive for unique individuals.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 751,242 total positive cases and 13,375 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 420 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 16, the ISDH County Metric map shows 85 in Blue, 7 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 444 total COVID-19 patients: 258 confirmed and 186 under investigation.

ISDH says 33.8% of ICU beds and 78.4% of ventilators are available across the state. 4.8% of ICU beds and 1.8% of ventilators are in use by COVID-19 patients.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

