ISDH: IMS to offer vaccinations without appointment through weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (ISDH) said free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment starting Friday through Sunday.

According to ISDH, the speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street.

Additional appointments are available at the speedway later this month and can be scheduled at OurShot.In.Gov.

ISDH said second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.