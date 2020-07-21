ISDH: Antibody tests don’t count in total COVID-19 tests

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020 file photo, a woman holds her hand out to have blood collected for a 15-minute test for COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies at a drive thru site in Hempstead, N.Y. Antibodies are the markers of infections that someone already had. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

INDIANAPOLIS — As coronavirus cases continue to go up, many people are getting antibody tests to see if perhaps they had the virus at one point or if they are able to fight it off a second time.

But there are also questions on how those test results are reported.

We asked the Indiana State Department of Health if those who have the antibodies but test negative are included in the case count as a positive case.

They tell us that answer is no.

Results are reported to the health department but are not included in the positive cases dashboard.

An individual is also only counted once, regardless of how many tests are done.

IU Health has conducted 1,047 COVID-19 antibody tests with 50 positive so far.

IU Health tracks these separately from COVID-19 tests.