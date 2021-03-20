ISDH announces 925 newly reported COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths as vaccinations continue

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 925 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.2%, with a cumulative rate of 9.4% positive.

As of Saturday, a total of 2,353,675 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,418,294 first doses and 935,381 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers age 45 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Registration for individuals age 40 and older will open on Monday.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 677,135 total positive cases and 12,515 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 411 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 65 in Blue, 27 in Yellow and 0 in Orange or Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 577 total COVID-19 patients: 357 confirmed and 220 under investigation.

ISDH says 36.1% of ICU beds and 81% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.