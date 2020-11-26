ISDH announces 6,434 new coronavirus cases, 63 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,434 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 63 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 10.9%, with a cumulative rate of 7.1% positive.

As of November 22, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 74 in Orange and 17 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,384 total COVID-19 patients: 2,712 confirmed and 672 under investigation.

ISDH says 21.3% of ICU beds and 71.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state department of health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The locations are:

Clay County:

Clay County Testing

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr. Brazil, IN

Lake County

St. Timothy Church-Gary

1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN

Ripley County:

Batesville Fire Department

115 E. Catherine St. Batesville, IN

Wabash County:

Friends Church

3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.